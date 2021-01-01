From zone - 365 geology humor earth lover
Zone - 365 Geology Humor Earth Lover I Lava Geologist-Volcano Lover Geology Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
It is the best gift or present for any occasion to all rock collectors, geologists, geology teachers, students, or science professors who have a fun sense of humor. This cool novelty graphic art design, "I Lava Volcanoes Geologist - Volcano Lover Geology" makes great humorous stuff to show how much you love studying geology, science, earth, collecting rocks, and make everyone laugh. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only