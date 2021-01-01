Badminton Sports Design Sporty Gifts I Know I Play Like A Girl Badminton Lover Sports Design Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Any sports enthusiast will love this cool and awesome sporty design. Wear this during a match game, training, or competition. Badminton players, badminton lovers, or even sports fans will enjoy this trendy wear. Score some shot with this art. A great way to treat yourself or loved ones for Christmas or birthday to surprise your friends and family members with these awesome, trendy, and cool graphic designs. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only