I Just Look Straight Polysexual LGBTQIA Gifts I Just Look Straight Polysexual LGBTQIA Pride Flag Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

This funny & empowering LGBTQIA polysexual rights design is the perfect gift to flaunt your lgbtq side to the world one sickening fashion statement at a time. Celebrating the beauty of sexual diversity, this polysexual pride design is fierce! Featuring a retro kawaii aesthetic typeface and the rainbow colors of the polysexual flag, this soft grunge pastel goth design captures the self love everyone should feel about their own lifestyle, whether they are lgbtq+ or a supportive ally! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only