I Have Found the One My Soul Loves Figurine

The “I Have Found The One My Soul Loves” bisque porcelain bride and groom figurine continues Precious Moments’ time-honored tradition of sharing the gift of love with exquisite hand-painted figurines and ornaments. In a breathtaking scene of an unforgettable moment, this darling newlywed couple says “I do” to forever love on their wedding day, one of the most important days of their lives. Adorned with classic Precious Moments details including teardrop-shaped eyes, cute bare feet, and adorable puppies, this keepsake wedding gift is perfect for couples who share a passion for elegant home decor and collectible gifts. Our darling groom gazes into the soulful eyes of his beautiful bride as he prepares to place a golden wedding ring on her left hand, forever promising to be her faithful husband. In elegant wedding attire and bare feet, the bride and groom stand in a grassy field dotted with pastel flowers accompanied by their sweet puppies who look up eagerly as their owners exchange their final wedding vows. The bride wears a short white veil adorned with intricate floral detail atop her freshly curled long hair. Her pretty veil coordinates perfectly with the ‘satin’ trim of her simple white wedding gown with short capped sleeves. Her canine maid of honor wears a lavender bow and collar coordinating perfectly with the matching collar on the boy’s adorable best puppy! Wearing a gray wedding suit and a casually untucked white dress shirt, the Precious Moments boy prepares to marry the one his soul loves. You can display this lovely engagement or wedding gift in a curio cabinet with your favorite collectible gifts and decor, as well as within a romantic centerpiece for weddings or romantic holidays like Valentine’s Day or Sweetest Day. This unique home decor accent is a lovely keepsake which reminds you of the day you said “I do” for many years to come, perfect for future anniversary celebrations, too. Place this ideal keepsake gift atop your dresser and remember the precious moment you promised to be “Mr. and Mrs.” each time you get ready for a new day. Decorate a bridal shower table with this sweet wedding gift to set the stage for a wonderful celebration of marriage, commitment, and family. The “I Have Found The One My Soul Loves” figurine is meticulously sculpted of fine bisque porcelain and expertly hand-painted. For more than 40 years, Precious Moments has been devoted to making the world a kinder place by helping people share love. A timeless brand, Precious Moments helps you celebrate everyday moments and commemorate special occasions with hand-painted porcelain figurines and ornaments as well as contemporary kitchenware, home decor, baby gifts, and more. A unique inspirational message lies at the heart of every Precious Moments product, thoughtfully designed so you can turn your special moments into memories that last a lifetime.