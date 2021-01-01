From fun & fart pillows living room deco
Fun & Fart Pillows Living Room Deco I Farted Here and Here Fun Quote On A Funny Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
I Farted Here and Here is a funny Throw Pillow that is just perfect for any humorous person. Just a fun Gift for anyone who is just moving into a new flat or house and is looking for some living room decorations and stuff. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only