From crocheter knitter crafter designs

Crocheter Knitter Crafter Designs I Eat Yarn for Breakfast Funny Crocheting Crafting Knitting Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Hilarious craft knit crochet lover quote with a yarn graphic that suits the yarn lover, either advanced knowledge knitter crocheter or crafter or just the complete beginners that love yarn 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com