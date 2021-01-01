I-Club Pendant

Designed with clean architectural lines and a longer form that will illuminate its surroundings with understated elegance. An innovative lighting series, it has a symmetrical beauty that is replicated across a number of models: suspension, wall, ceiling, floor, and table. As a suspension lamp, the extended length is perfect in those environments requiring an extra level of directional light with only one fixture: above a kitchen surface, a dining table, or bed. Utilized as a small wall lamp, it is perfectly poised to highlight a dim stairwell and illuminate a favorite painting. As a floor lamp, the stature is striking, its contemporary form projecting light across the room. And as a table lamp, the product assumes a refined posture, with an ambient light that seduces the eye. Shade Color: Red