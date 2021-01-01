I-Club Large Wall/Ceiling Light by LZF - Color: Chrome - Finish: Chrome - (I AG LED DIM UL 29)

The I-Club Large Wall/Ceiling Light is the creation of Burkhard Dammer for LZF. Seeking to unite the old with the new, the curved, smooth lines recall a simple elegance, and the natural transparency of the wood veneer creates a soft, warm glow thats easy on the eyes and suitable for home or work environments. Situated in a converted winery, LZF handcrafts all designs with sustainable wood from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Oval. Color: Chrome. Finish: Grey