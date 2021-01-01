Proud Pansexual Pride Shirts & Gifts I Am Pansexual-I Am Pan Duh-Cute Panda LGBTQIA Pride Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

When people ask what pan means, you can point to this shirt and tell them it means pan-duh. Wearing this shirt is a funny way to let people know you identify as pansexual and still get a good laugh from them. WHEN YOU CLICK ON OUR BRAND NAME you will see similar apparel. pansexual pride shirt, pansexual colors, featuring rainbow and panda, funny LGBTQIA tee, pride month shirt 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only