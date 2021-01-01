From african american black pride history month

African American Black Pride History Month I Am Black History Pride African American Africa Roots Color Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$19.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

I Am Black History for proud African American men and woman for Black History Month with Africa continent silhouette and with African Flag Colors. I Am Black History Month for men women and kids, black is beautiful powerful and strong. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com