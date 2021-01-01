HYSSP 61 Key PBT Keycaps, 60% Mechanical Keyboard Keycaps ANSI Layout OEM Profile Keycaps, Suitable for MX Switch/RK 61/ Anne pro 2 / Ducky one 2.

??Important note?: Only keycaps are sold! ! ! The graphical keyboard is for demonstration only, not for sale. This product is not suitable for all keyboards. They are suitable for MX switches 61 keys?: These keycaps contain 61 PBT Profile cherry keycaps, a good choice for mechanical keyboards Features?: The key ring is non-slip, durable, smooth and comfortable. The keys will not wear out with time, and the letters will not be lost Ergonomic design?: Highly similar to Cherry outline, but lower than OEM outline. Designed for backlit/non-backlit mechanical keyboards, easy to install Scope of application?: Suitable for most 61 key 60% mechanical keyboard GH60 / PK 61 / ALT 61 / Anne pro 2 / Ducky one 2 mini, etc