California King Hypoallergenic Allergen Barrier Mattress Pad - Allied Home

Safeguard your mattress against pesky allergens with the SlumberTech hypoallergenic mattress pad featuring innovative MicronOne maximum allergy protection technology that is certified and clinically proven to block micro-toxins down to one micron. This water-resistant mattress pad is made with tightly woven fabric designed to block bed bugs, dust mites and potential micro-toxins that build up naturally over time in your bedding. The diamond quilted construction filled with a layer of plush fibers ensures loft and soft support for your back. The stretch skirt provides secure fit for mattresses up to 15-inch deep. Machine washable for quick and easy care. Coordinates with SlumberTech Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Pillows, Comforter and Pillow Protectors. Size: California King.