Hyperspace 3 Piece Graphic Art Plaque Set

Prepare for a jump to hyperspeed 3-Panel handmade metal wall art painting will inspire both science fiction fans and color enthusiasts alike. Make it so. Each piece is hand-made by skilled artists through a unique, layered process of aluminum grinding, ink and airbrushing that captures light and gives stunning depth and life to the artwork. A perfect blend of contemporary, modern and industrial. The unique process that gives this work its life and depth makes the stunning nature of the artwork hard to photograph. Different lighting can change the look of each piece dramatically. If something isn't exactly as you imagined try experimenting with different lighting options, and please reserve all judgment until you've lived with the artwork for a little while. Consult the user guide for lighting tips and tricks. Because each piece is handmade, please understand that your piece may look a little different than the one photographed. This is a good thing! It’s unique. Metal Artscape are confident though, that your piece will be extremely close to the one pictured (and most likely better). Metal Artscape artwork is frameless, and ready to hang right out of the box. Ultra slim, easy-to-use hanging brackets come pre-attached and make mounting a breeze. The unique, frameless design with hidden brackets makes each piece float off the wall without the use of wires or bulky mountings. Consult your user guide for a pull out hanging template as well as different ideas for hanging your work in almost any setting. Because each piece is handmade Metal Artscape do best to accurately capture the appearance of each piece of artwork. However, colors may vary based on your monitor calibration, how awesome your lighting is, or if you're wearing rose colored glasses. Please keep this in mind when choosing your work.