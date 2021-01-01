Hyper Extension Table by Calligaris - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (CS0416011GTR12812800000)

Made in Italy Hyper is full of tricks. Its floating glass table top sits above an open, angular frame of solid wood construction. Perfect for dining rooms, the table can seat up to 10 persons thanks to two side extension leaves. These extensions are cleverly stored below the top and slide into place in seconds. Both open and closed, Hyper ensures that dinner guests are always seated comfortably with a top that expands up to 95â€. Backed by Calligaris's 1 year warranty. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Wenge