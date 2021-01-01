From sk hynix inc.

Hynix 32GB(2X16GB) DDR4 2666MHZ 2Rx8 ECC SODIMM for Synology DS1618+

$298.49
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Brand: Hynix Type: ECC SO-DIMM Capacity: DDR4 16GB x 2pcs Speed:2666mhz ECC: Yes Rank: 2Rx8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com