From sk hynix inc.

Hynix 16GB 4X4GB DDR3 1333MHz 2RX8 PC3-10600U 240PIN DIMM Desktop memory

$163.80
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

DDR3 1333 (PC3 10600) CAS Latency 6 Voltage 1.5V

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com