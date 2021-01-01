From mellow

Mellow HYLLE Metal Platform Bed with Headboard Shelf, Solid Pine Wood, Black, Full

Description

HYLLE by Mellow Modern mixed material design made with sturdy 100% steel and solid pine wood. Built-in headboard shelf to keep your essentials close. Noise-free construction with velvet padding along the center bar. Non-slip taped wooden slats, no box spring needed. 11" under bed clearance for storage. Easy assembly with no other tools needed. Product Dimensions: Twin 80.4"L x 38"W x 14"H Full 80.4"L x 53.5"W x 14"H Queen 85.4"L x 59.6"W x 14"H King 85.4"L x 75.6"W x 14"H

