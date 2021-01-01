HYGGE YG-03 Area Rug by Loloi - Color: Cream (HYGGYG-03OTIV7999)

The HYGGE YG-03 Area Rug by Loloi extends a stylish character that soothes the soul as it soothes the soles when set at the center of space. A hand-tufted wool creation crafted by artisans in India, it blends geometric notes influenced by traditional Moroccan art with Scandinavian textiles to create a soft and lasting expression of the cozy contentment exemplified by the Danish â€œHyggeâ€ philosophy. Founded in 2004, Loloi Rugs offers an award-winning selection of modern rugs and textiles. Its unique designs are paired with both innovative and traditional craftsmanship to create durable, distinctive accents for indoor and outdoor spaces. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Cream.