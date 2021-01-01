Unique Loom Hygge Shag Collection Abstract Geometric Plush Cozy Area Rug, 2 Feet 2 Inch x 3 Feet, Gray/Ivory

Pile: Polypropylene - Backing: Cotton - Weave: Machine Made (Power-Loomed) - Made in: Turkey Size in FT: 2' 2 x 3' 0 - Size in CM: 70x95 - Pile Height & Thickness: 1.25" - Colors: Gray, Ivory Easy-to-clean, stain resistant, and does not shed - underlay (rug pad) recommended to prevent slipping and sliding Easy to clean, just follow these instructions: Spot clean with resolve (or carpet cleaner), and regular vacuum, but don't use the beater bar (spinning brush) on the vacuum - suction-only or take it outside and shake it out - dry immediately and evenly In case of creases - roll the rug in the opposite direction, while applying pressure to the rug - take the edge, flip it where there is a crease, and slowly pull the rug back, while applying a downward pressure on the crease