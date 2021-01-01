Lush Decor Hygge Geo Cotton Reversible Quilt, Full/Queen, Geometric Print, Taupe/White, 3-pc set includes: 1 Quilt, 2 Pillow Shams

Add Scandinavian style to your home with the Hygge Geo Quilt Set. It features stripes of various geometric patterns as well as rows of dots against a white background on the reverse side. Choose between the two designs of the reversible quilt set at any time or fold over an edge for a layer of contrast. Polyester and cotton fill adds comfortable warmth for restful sleeping while the cotton exterior has a soft texture with a 320 thread count and 200 GSM. The 3-piece quilt set includes a soft cotton quilt and a pair of matching pillow shams to complete the look. It's machine washable, making cleaning and care easy. The Lush Decor quilt set complements the Swedish design sensibility of other home decor items in the Hygge Geo collection, which are available separately.