HYE-Table Rotating Computer Arm Rest - Adjustable Height Wrist Rest Armrest - Computer Elbow Arm Support with Extra Sturdy C Clamp Mount System

? Ergonomics Desktop arm support cushion Clip game office/artist/desk arm support forearm to relieve hand pain. Armrest desk and computer accessories computer armrest, which can be rotated 360 degrees, suitable for left-handed or right-handed users. Clip-on design, no need to perforate, only suitable for smooth table tops with a thickness of less than 5cm/1.96inch, without protrusions on the edge. The mouse armrest with clip, durable aluminum alloy material, can withstand a weight of 10 kg (or 22 pounds). Suitable for desk surfaces with a thickness of 0-50 mm. It reduces all the pressure from the cervical spine, shoulders, arms and wrists, and effectively reduces the weight of the wrist pad by 90%. The horizontal and vertical directions can be fine-tuned. Its 2 fulcrums and 1 adjustable hinges are designed for ergonomic comfort and can extend up to 18 inches in length. Reminder: when you aren't sure if it is suitable for you or your desk. Please feel free to contact us.