A Delta® HydroRain® H2Okinetic® Two-in-One Shower Head with hand shower completely transforms your shower with dual shower head functionality, featuring an integrated raincan and hand shower. The power of the raincan and hand shower together creates an immersive, spa-like showering experience that you can install in minutes to a standard shower arm, without altering the plumbing behind the wall. The integrated hand shower stays put every time you dock thanks to MagnaTite® Docking and provides maximum flexibility and control when you need it, while the H2Okinetic PowerDrench® Spray feels like more water, warmth and intensity without using more water. Don’t just take a shower, transform it, with a Delta HydroRain Shower Head. Delta® Lumicoat™ Finishes easily wipe clean without the need for cleaners or chemicals and are guaranteed to resist mineral buildup and hard water stains. The ultra-sleek surface repels liquids, resisting water spots and staying cleaner longer, so your faucet stays beautiful. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean® spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look – with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, without worrying about overspray or water waste. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance. Delta HydroRain® H2Okinetic® 5-Setting Two-in-One Shower Head Rubber | 58680-SS-PR