Delta HydroRain Two-in-One 5-Spray 7.9 in. Double Wall Mount Fixed Shower Head in Polished Nickel

The HydroRain Two-in-One Shower Head installs in minutes with no special plumbing needed. Use the raincan only, the shower head only, or both at the same time for a luxurious, spa-like shower experience. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look - with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, then easily restarts the water with the temperature where you left off. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Delta WaterSense labeled faucets, showers and toilets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard-saving you money without compromising performance. Color: Polished Nickel.