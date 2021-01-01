Delta HydroRain Two-in-One 5-Spray 6 in. Double Wall Mount Fixed H2Okinetic Shower Head in Venetian Bronze

The HydroRain H2Okinetic Two-in-One Shower Head installs in minutes with no special plumbing needed. Once installed, it provides you with a luxurious shower experience and complete control over your water with a pivoting raincan and the option to use the raincan on its own, the shower head on its own, or both together. Delta H2Okinetic PowerDrench Showers look different because they are different. H2Okinetic showers are powered by an innovative technology that sculpts the water into a unique wave pattern, giving you the feeling of more water without using more water and creating a shower with more warmth, coverage and intensity. So go ahead and indulge, because now you can enjoy the feeling of more water without using more water. While other products may gather unsightly mineral build-up over time, Delta soft rubber Touch-Clean spray holes allow any mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look with no need for soaking or the aid of chemical cleaners. The pause setting gives you ample space for shaving, lathering and other shower tasks, without worrying about overspray or water waste. This spray setting helps you conserve water, so you can worry less about depleting your supply of hot water - and you help the environment too. Color: Venetian Bronze.