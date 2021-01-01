From babor
BABOR HYDRO RX 3D Hydro Gel Face Mask
Advertisement
Saturate moisture depleted skin with rejuvenating hydration with the 3D Hydro Gel Face Mask from Germany’s leading professional skincare brand BABOR’s HYDRO RX range, specially targeted at replenishing dry skin and promoting skin’s ability to retain moisture. Ideal for dry, dehydrated skin types, the innovative ultra-hydrating sheet mask hugs the facial contours with its ‘second skin’ technology, imparting a cooling feeling and instantly refreshing the complexion. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Hexa Peptide 8, the mask effectively replenishes skin’s moisture levels and promotes skin’s capacity to retain moisture. In just 10-15 minutes, the mask leaves skin looking plumped, hydrated and radiant. Suitable for dry skin types. Cruelty-free. Vegan. No animal testing. Made in Germany.