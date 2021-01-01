Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Gel Daily Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic Face Lotion, 1.7 fl. oz

1.7-fluid ounce jar of Neutrogena Hydro Boost hydrating water-gel face moisturizer with hyaluronic acid to hydrate dry skin Gel moisturizer formula provides hydration to skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple day after day Hyaluronic acid, a hydrator found naturally in the skin, attracts moisture and locks it in Daily face moisturizer features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free, and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand Unique face moisturizer absorbs quickly like a gel, so you can wear it under makeup, but provides long-last and intense moisturizing power of a cream