Hydrangea Floral Arrangement in Vase

Effortless and elegant, everlasting blooms bring the beauty of your garden into your home without the upkeep. Bursting with floral fancy, each bunch of faux hydrangeas is nestled inside a glass pyramid vase with liquid illusion faux water for realistic appeal. Hued in complementing colors, these contrasting bouquets offer tones of white, purple and green. Line them up on a weathered wood console table to greet guests with a dash of Provencal charm, then suspend a rustic metal chandelier overhead and roll out a flat-woven rug by the front door to tie your entryway ensemble together. Crafting a simple centerpiece? Just group them on the kitchen island for Sunday morning brunches with family, or let them anchor a jute runner in the dining room to draw the eye at your next farm-fresh feast. While these must-have hydrangeas are lovely together, don't be afraid to split them up! Try setting one atop your glossy marble vanity for a pick-me-up in the powder room, or let another sit among a collection of weathered art books on the den etagere.