Hydrangea Bloom Raw Sola Wood Flower 6"X11" Large

Create Stunning Arrangements with This Large Hydrangea Bloom. This Beautiful Sola Wood Flower Bloom Could Be Added To Wood Flower Bouquets and Centerpieces for Dramatic Effect, Or Used as the Main Piece in a Home Decor Display.This Bloom Measures Approximately 6" Across and 11" From Top Of Flowers To Bottom Of Stem.Sold Individually.. Primrue are Realistic & Eco Friendly. They are Delicate & Fragile Like the Real Flowers. the Raw Flowers Can Be Dyed with Your Favourite Colours. These Flowers are Handmade in Our Own Warehouse in Ogden . Made in USA. Please Handle the Flowers with Precaution While Dyeing or Crafting.