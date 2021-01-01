From mustela
Mustela - Hydra-Bebe Body Lotion With Organic Avocado - Normal Skin(300ml/10.14oz)
A moisturizing amp; strengthening body lotion for children amp; newborn skin Liquidly consistency amp; rich texture give baby skin a sweet treat Formulated with 97% ingredients of natural origin Contains high quality, organically farmed avocado come from trusted source Creates a protective layer on skin amp; improves its texture Provides immediate amp; long lasting nourishment while strengthening baby's skin barrier Baby skin feels soft amp; nourished with a unique scent Hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested, paraben-free amp; phthalate-free