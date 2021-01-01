Hyde Park Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (9722-OB)

The Hyde Park Pendant Light was designed in 2016. With a strong focus on its details, the Hyde Park Pendant Light is a beautiful combination of industrial and elegant design. Suspended from a canopy by a single chain, this modern pendant light features a metal structure decorated with rods. Along the top and bottom of each rod is a knurled section of machined brass which enhances the industrial details of this fixture. Adding restrained sophistication and generous, ambient light to any space, this decorative pendant light is perfect for use in entryways, bedrooms, kitchens, dining rooms, and living room spaces. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze