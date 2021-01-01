Beautyrest Hybrid BRX1000-IP Medium - Mattress Only, Queen, Gray

We introduced the first hybrid mattress with its ContourFit Design, with one goal in mind: a more conforming mattress to allow you to find your optimal sleep position. Beautyrest Hybrid enhances the benefits of our Beautyrest Pocketed Coil Technology and the comfort of our advanced memory foams to bring our best to your sleep - so you can Be More Awake.Benefits:CONFORMS TO YOUR BODY IN ANY SLEEP POSITIONContourFit Design only found in Beautyrest Hybrid mattresses, allows you to find your optimal sleep position. The superior stretch and recovery surface adapts with you throughout the night, allowing you to engage more closely with the pressure relieving memory foams, for a deeper, easier sleep.LONG LASTING COMFORT. GUARANEEDRightTemp memory foam together with Beautyrest Pocketed Coil springs creates a balance of strength and consistent comfort over the life of the mattress.Beautyrest Pocketed Coil Technology provides flexible support precisely where it is needed and isolates motion between two sleepers.FEEL COOL, STAY COMFORTABLEFeel cool, stay comfortable with our BEST HYBRID cooling technologies. InfiniCool MAX combines two Cool-to-the-Touch surface layers with a layer of RightTemp Memory Foam to pull heat away from the sleep surface helping keep you cool and comfortable throughout the night.PRESSURE RELIEVING COMFORTRelieve pressure points with the advanced, and high density memory foams that conform to your body for all night comfort.Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery GuideBeautyrest Hybrid Features: Mattress Top Type: Tight TopMattress Type: HybridIncluded: 1 Mattress(es)Features: Fire Resistant, Wrapped CoilsCoil Count: 1000 CoilsManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: QueenMeasurements: 60 Width/Inches, 79.5 Length/Inches, 13.5 Depth/InchesBase Material: 100% PolyesterComfort Type: Cushion FirmCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US