Savoy House Hyannis Hyannis 52" 5 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with an Indian Scavo Shade English Bronze Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans
Features Sloped ceiling compatible up to 32 degrees Includes remote control Ultra secure mounting assembly included Metal construction will ensure reliable performance for years to come Fan is controllable by a Remote Control (included) Sloped ceiling compatible Includes (1) dimmable 13 watt candelabra (E12) bulb Uses a standard reversible 71 watt AC motor UL and CUL rated for damp locations Dimensions Blade Span: 52" Height: 19-7/8" Width: 52" Product Weight: 22.05 lbs Blade Specifications Number of Blades: 5 Blades Included: Yes Blade Pitch: 12 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air) Fan Blade Material: ABS Motor Specifications Speeds: 3 CFM high: 5906 (cubic feet per minute) RPM high: 202 Reversible Motor: Yes Motor Wattage: 71 watts Light Kit Specifications Max Wattage: 13 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 13 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: Yes Dimmable: Yes