HYAN Computer Folding Table Portable Bamboo Rack Shelf Dormitory Bed Lap Desk Book Reading Tray Bed Table for Computer Books Office Desk (Color: A)

The laptop desk is made of environmentally friendly materials and high-density PVC leather. the texture of the bedside computer desk can not only attract laptops, but also prevent other small things from slipping off the table. Ideal gift choice. Anti-skid strips, rounded baffles, prevent slipping and smooth surfaces and protect your computer and books from damage. Hollow design, machine engraving process hollowing out the cooling holes, beautiful, easy to use. The table legs are grooved, and the concave and convex grooves are thickened and stretched to facilitate folding and more secure control of the height of the table. Height adjustment screw, user-friendly manual adjustment screw, ABS edging design, both labor-saving and sweat-proof.