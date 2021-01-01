'Hyacinth' by Color Bakery Framed Graphic Art

This ready to hang, matted framed art piece features pink hyacinths with the word "Hyacinth" in script above them. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating museum quality fine art reproductions. This high quality print is matted and professionally framed. A clear acrylic facing is added to protect the print. The piece is fully assembled by professional framers and comes ready to hang. The matte allows the image to really stand out, making it a great addition to any space. Size: 11" H x 11" W x 0.5" D, Mat Color: White