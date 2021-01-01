From first deal
HXSJ M103 2.4G Wireless Mouse 1600DPI Silent Rechargeable With One-Key Desktop Function Mouse For Office Dorm-Pink
Technical Parameters:1. 2.4G Wireless Transmission Technology, Energy-saving, built-in storage, no need for code, smart connection.2. 15M wireless receiving distance, Superior anti-interference ability3. Third gear DPI adjustment design, max 1600dpi4. Silent design, quiet and elegant office wireless mouse5. High resolution: Max 1600 DPI high resolution for fluid motion6. Fashionable slim design: Slim design for sleek look and portable use7. Add a one-click desktop feature to quickly return to the desktop8. 250Hz high rate return chip, data transmission is faster, fast cursor positioningSpecification:1:Brand/Model: M1032: Color: Black, White, Gray, Gold, Pink, Silver, Blue.3:Material: ABS4: Key life: 5 million times(Silent design)5:Wireless distance: 15m6: Work: Photoelectricity7: Battery capacity:500mAh(Chargeable lithium battery)8:Charging cable length: 25cm9: Project Type: Ergonomics Optical Mouse10: Resolution: 800,1200,1600.