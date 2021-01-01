From brizo
Brizo HX5398 Levoir Widespread Faucet Tall Cross Handle Kit - Set of 2 Brilliance Polished Nickel Faucet Accessories and Parts Bathroom Sink Faucet
Brizo HX5398 Levoir Widespread Faucet Tall Cross Handle Kit - Set of 2 Brizo HX5398 Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime residential warranty and 5 year limited commercial warrantyConstructed of brass ensuring durability and dependabilityCoordinates with products from the Levoir lineModel number = one pair of handlesCross style handle, ensuring a perfect match with your current fixturesHandles feature neodymium rare earth magnets to simplify installation and provide a secure, flush fitBrizo HX5398 Specifications: Height: 3-1/2”Length: 3-3/4”Width: 7-1/4”Product Variations: HX5397: Cross Handle KitHX5398 (This Model): Tall Cross Handle Kit Handles Brilliance Polished Nickel