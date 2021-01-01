Sport Squad HX40 40-Inch Electric Tabletop Air Hockey Table with 2 Pushers and 2 Pucks

The Sport Squad HX40 Air Hockey Table is fun and exciting for people of all ages and sizes. Electric-powered to maintain even and continuous airflow, this compact tabletop version offers the excitement of a fast and smooth gliding air hockey game for your home, office, or community center. Made with high quality wood for durability, this table can be moved, packed, or stored easily for families with limited space. Play hard without harming your floors, tabletops, and other furniture because the HX40 has non marking rubber pads on its feet to prevent scratches. The goal boxes easily return the puck and have manual scorers above to keep track of who is winning the game. Comes complete with an AC adapter, two fast-action round pucks, and two plastic strikers.