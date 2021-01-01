ROCKPOINT HX2021-2 TV Stand, Charcoal

Simple ,Classic & Innovation Design-Clear lines and thick substantial appearance features brief but classic style. The three cabinets are individual that can be split and combined According to your preference. One as the cabinet by the sofa, the other two as the stand to put the TV. Spacious Storage & shelves-Open and concealed storage offers ample space to organize your video components and features wire management holes to make plugging in devices simple. Multifunction & Easy to Clean-It can be used as hallway table, entry table, entertainment center, media stand, storage console table, etc. The smooth and flat surface is easy to clean and it is enough space for the sweeper robot to come in and out under the table. Easy to Assemble-The ROCKPOINT TV Stand is easy to assemble and all required accessories are included. You can quickly assemble it according to a clear and easy-to-understand manual. Variable dimension-69.1”D x 16”W x 23.6”H up for TVs up to 80 Inches