HWT650 31ch Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound 2020

3D SURROUND SOUND - Sound that wraps around you The captivating experience of DTS Virtual X turns your living room into a theater Powerful 3D surround sound comes to life by recreating sound that makes you feel like you're inside the scene BUILT-IN CENTER SPEAKER - Center channel for clear dialogue Never miss a word Experience crystal clear dialogue with a dedicated center channel speaker MULTI-CONNECTION - Connect listen enjoy Bluetooth multi connection Connect two different smart devices at the same time so you can seamlessly switch between devices Bluetooth TV connection Connect via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite content without unsightly cables HDMI Connect your your devices via HDMI for a rich audio experience POWERFUL BASS - Deep rich bass Feel the action and the beat of the music with the rich bass from the wireless subwoofer ONE REMOTE CONTROL - A world of sound with one remote One remote is all you need Control