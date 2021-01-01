HWQ70T 312ch Soundbar with Dolby Atmos DTSX 2020

DOLBY ATMOS AND DTS: X: Capture every sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X Q-SYMPHONY: Syncs your Q-Series Soundbar speakers with your QLED TV speakers for the most immersive sound. TRUE 3. 1. 2 SOUND: With 3 channels, 1 subwoofer channel, and 2 up-firing channels, yougain sound that commands your attention. MUSIC COMES ALIVE WITH YOUR VOICE - Enjoy your Soundbar hands-free using voice control through your Alexa enabled device. ACOUSTIC BEAM - Acoustic Beam technology delivers sound that seems to come from precisely where the action is happening. ADAPTIVE SOUND - Optimizes sound for every scene, even letting you to hear the quietest whispers. Included Components: User Manual Power Source Type: Corded Electric