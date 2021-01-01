SunSun HW-602B Aquarium Canister Filter, 20-gal

Keep your aquarium clean and clear with the SunSun HW-602B Aquarium Canister Filter. Built for tanks up to 20 gallons, this aquarium filter is 100% suitable for both fresh and salt water. It also allows for easy installation and use as it comes with the necessary hoses and connectors. It’s easy to use by simply filling with water and turning on to start siphoning water into the filter, with no manual siphoning needed. You can use it on its own or as a pre-filter to other SunSun canister filters. Keep your aquarium in tip top shape for your fish friends with SunSun!