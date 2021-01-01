Camden Isle Huxley 32 in x 46 in Wall Mirror

For an easy and elegant update to your interior design, Huxley Beveled Accent Mirror is a perfect choice! Diamond-shaped embellishments on the corners with a champagne frame add an interesting touch to your modern living space. Pair it with faux antlers to create a unique look or use two in a row to add a touch of brightness in your room. Beveled 31.2 x 46 mirror has a high quality silver backing. Ready to hang either vertically or horizontally with pre-attached hanging mounts.