JELD-WEN® entry doors offer an unbeatable combination of security, energy efficiency and lasting protection. Steel doors are the easy to care for low maintenance entry door option; steel resists shrinking, swelling and warping. Every door is filled with a fully insulated core to provide a protective barrier from heat and cold and exceptional insulation from outside noise. Door features a modern white painted exterior and matching interior and is hung in a primed white AuraLast® pine door frame with brickmould. AuraLast pine is an exclusive JELD-WEN wood product that provides protection against wood rot, water damage and termites that is backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty. An internal 12-in solid wood lock block and a hidden reinforced steel plate in the door frame improve security and resistance against forced entry. A discreet weather strip that lines the area where the door meets the door frame and a leak-resistant door sweep on the bottom of the door help prevent moisture and drafts from entering into your home. Door is installed in a primed door frame for easy installation into an existing entry door opening, see the info and guides tab to view or download the installation manual, use and care manual and the warranty guide. JELD-WEN Hutton 36-in x 80-in Steel Half Lite Left-Hand Inswing Primed Prehung Single Front Door with Brickmould in Off-White | LOWOLJW167000754