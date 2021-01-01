Hustle Leather Cocktail Ottoman

With this pouf you can have a footrest, coffee table, and spare seats all at the same time. A win, win, win. Built on a solid rubberwood frame, it strikes a rectangular silhouette with reinforced joinery for a stable spot. It is upholstered in genuine Italian leather that will only get better over time as it develops its unique patina. With a duck feather filling, this pouf offers just the right amount of cushion for whatever you're using it for. It measures 19'' H x 45'' W, so two people can fit for game night. Upholstery Color: Madagascar Cocoa