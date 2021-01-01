From rizzy home
Rizzy Home Hush White Floral Twin Quilt (Cotton with Polyester Fill) | QLTBT1058WH006886
Airy and romantic, this bedding features lightweight cotton voile carefully gathered and hand tucked for a loose, flowing look. Floral appliques add a touch of romance while the crisp white color gives this bedding a charming shabby chic look. Pair with blush tones or florals to create a decadent retreat full of soft texture and comfort. Rizzy Home Hush White Floral Twin Quilt (Cotton with Polyester Fill) | QLTBT1058WH006886