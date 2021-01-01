This Hurtt Hermetic 34 oz. Wine Decanter is a great accompaniment to enhance your home's décor. This product is made of 100% recycled, eco-friendly soda lime glass with a bright translucent green tint. This bottle is surrounded by a raised hobnail texture enveloping the whole bottle, making its grip secure in your hands. As a bonus, the top is capped with a hermetic preserving lid with an air-tight seal. Perfect for serving your guests their favorite beverage in an elegant way, this bottle's glass portion is dishwasher safe, though it is recommended that the clip and lid be removed and hand washed to preserve its functionality.