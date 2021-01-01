Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: Fastest Keyboard Switches Ever - Linear Optical Switches - Chroma RGB Lighting - PBT Keycaps - Onboard Memory - Classic Black

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: Razer Linear Optical switch technology uses optical beam-based actuation, registering key presses at the speed of light (15-30% shorter actuation distance than other linear switches at 1.0 millimeter) Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys Quality, Aluminum Construction: Covered with a matte, aluminum top frame for increased structural integrity Tournament-Ready Design: A tenkeyless design with a detachable USB-C cable provides a portable form-factor for on-the-go gamers Oil-Resistant Doubleshot PBT Keycaps: Made of textured, high-grade PBT for a more durable and textured finish less prone to long-term grime buildup Fully Programmable Macros: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands