From lunatik
HUNTSMAN ELITE OptoMechanical Switch MultiFunctional Digital Dial Media Keys Leatherette Wrist Rest 4Side Underglow Gaming Keyboard Renewed
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. NEW OPTO-MECHANICAL SWITCH: Optical light sensor inside the switch with an actuation distance of 1.5 mm (30% shorter than other clicky mechanical switches) with just only 45 g of actuation force KEY STABILIZER BAR: For precise, balanced actuation with every key press MAGNETIC LEATHERETTE WRIST REST: Made of plush leatherette for long lasting comfort. Features Chroma enabled underglow lighting for 20 customization zones MULTI-FUNCTION DIGITAL DIAL WITH THREE TACTILE MEDIA KEYS: Fully programmable. Adjust brightness and volume through Synapse 3