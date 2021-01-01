Huntley Drive Upholstered Bed - Queen Size - Dark Green Velvet - Bedroom Furniture sold by Apt2B

The Huntley Drive Upholstered Bed is an expertly-crafted bed that features an ornate button tufted headboard with a rustic antique nailhead trim. The lavish qualities of the Huntley Drive are balanced out with a contemporary and clean low profile base. The Huntley Drive Upholstered Bed comes in a Full Size, Queen Size, King Size, and California King. This bed does require a box spring for your mattress to achieve proper support. The Huntley Drive is the perfect bed for adding a touch of glamour and class to your apartment or your home. It's also one of our fantastic Apt2B products that's built to order in our downtown Los Angeles factory where it is upholstered in any of our quality line of pet friendly and kid friendly fabrics. The Huntley Drive Upholstered Bed is sure to give you sweet dreams.