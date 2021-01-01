Hunting Dressed Fox Cocktail / Martini Glass

Serve drinks in these Dressed Fox cocktail glasses from Vagabond House at your next social gathering. Each stem and base of this eye-catching glass is handcrafted from pure pewter that is completely food-safe and FDA-compliant, and measures 4.75 x 4.75 x 8 inches. The hand-cast, intricately designed standing fox is whimsically dressed in a suit jacket, facing forward with one hand on hip, head lifted with pride and pointed ears raised, evoking a wonderful conversation starter for your guests. The clear, handblown glass bowl is the perfect size for holding a generous martini cocktail. As with any handmade stemware, handwashing is recommended, followed by drying with a soft cloth towel to avoid spotting. If desired, this glass is also dishwasher-safe when run on a low-heat wash-and-dry setting.